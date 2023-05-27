Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .247 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 30 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (5-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
