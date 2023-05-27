Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (26-25) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (27-25) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (2-3) versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (5-3).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 32 times and won 21, or 65.6%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 33 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 21-12 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 231 (4.5 per game).

The Twins' 3.38 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule