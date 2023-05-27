Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ryan Jeffers (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .242.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Jeffers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.385
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (5-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 19th, 1.027 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
