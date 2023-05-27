Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Wallner -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .077 with a double and a walk.
- Wallner produced a hit in one of seven games so far this year.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Wallner has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
