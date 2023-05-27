Chez Reavie is in seventh place, at -3, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on Chez Reavie at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Chez Reavie Insights

Reavie has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 15 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Reavie has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Reavie has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 34 -4 265 1 16 1 4 $2.2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Reavie's past nine appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 23rd.

Reavie has four made cuts in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Reavie finished seventh on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

Reavie will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,292 yards during the past year.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 65th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Reavie was better than 35% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Reavie shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Reavie carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Reavie's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that most recent outing, Reavie's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Reavie finished the PGA Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Reavie had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.0).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Reavie's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

