How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second in baseball with 85 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .463.
- The Braves are 10th in the majors with a .258 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (263 total runs).
- The Braves' .332 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).
Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Phillies' 53 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Philadelphia ranks 13th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.
- The Phillies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Philadelphia has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 221 (4.3 per game).
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Phillies rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Philadelphia averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.
- Philadelphia has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.
- Phillies pitchers have a 1.335 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Morton is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this game.
- Morton is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Wheeler will look to pitch five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Gavin Stone
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Bobby Miller
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Phillies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Home
|Zack Wheeler
|Tommy Henry
|5/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Matt Strahm
|Ryne Nelson
|5/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Home
|Ranger Suárez
|Zac Gallen
|5/25/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Aaron Nola
|Dylan Dodd
|5/26/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Away
|Taijuan Walker
|Jared Shuster
|5/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Charlie Morton
|5/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dylan Covey
|Spencer Strider
|5/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ranger Suárez
|Kodai Senga
|5/31/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Aaron Nola
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Taijuan Walker
|Max Scherzer
|6/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Josiah Gray
