Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Blue Jays on May 26, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Bo Bichette, Byron Buxton and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .238/.344/.488 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 20
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Kevin Gausman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Gausman Stats
- Kevin Gausman (2-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 11th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
Gausman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 21
|8.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Yankees
|May. 16
|7.0
|5
|3
|2
|10
|2
|at Phillies
|May. 10
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 4
|3.1
|10
|8
|8
|4
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|1
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 71 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .326/.366/.500 so far this year.
- Bichette will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .435 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 21
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 56 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .298/.366/.489 so far this season.
- Guerrero heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 23
|3-for-6
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|at Rays
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
