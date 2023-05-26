In the series opener on Friday, May 26, Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-25) face off against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (26-24). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Blue Jays (-155). Toronto is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (2-3, 3.14 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (2-0, 4.18 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 32 times and won 17, or 53.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 10-7 (58.8%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Blue Jays did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in five tries.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win five times (29.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Twins have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+375) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+175) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

