Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .274 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (24.0%).
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (12.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.269
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.231
|.538
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
