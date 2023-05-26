Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa returns to action for the Minnesota Twins versus Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue JaysMay 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 26 against the Giants) he went 2-for-4 with a double.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .213 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of them.
- He has homered in six games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Correa has an RBI in 15 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.14), 19th in WHIP (1.079), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
