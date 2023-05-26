After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .283 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Kirilloff has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
  • In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In four games this season (23.5%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 8
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gausman (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
