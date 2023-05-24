Bookmakers have listed player props for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and others when the Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (6-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Ryan has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks seventh, .893 WHIP ranks second, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1 vs. Cubs May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0 at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 7.0 7 2 1 7 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (38 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .238/.346/.494 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has recorded 36 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashing .213/.302/.396 so far this season.

Correa brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 56 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.352/.475 on the season.

Estrada hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .233 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 34 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .258/.420/.462 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

