Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- .120 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .217 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this year (21 of 41), with more than one hit five times (12.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has an RBI in nine of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- DeSclafani (3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7).
