Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Alex Kirilloff (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .306 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (25.0%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
