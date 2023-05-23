Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (25-23) and the San Francisco Giants (23-24) squaring off at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins and Alex Cobb (3-1) for the Giants.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • The Twins have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Minnesota has entered 15 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 10-5 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
  • Minnesota has scored 220 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 17 @ Dodgers L 7-3 Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
May 19 @ Angels L 5-4 Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
May 20 @ Angels W 6-2 Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
May 21 @ Angels L 4-2 Pablo Lopez vs -
May 22 Giants L 4-1 Bailey Ober vs John Brebbia
May 23 Giants - Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
May 24 Giants - Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
May 26 Blue Jays - Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
May 27 Blue Jays - Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
May 28 Blue Jays - Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
May 29 @ Astros - Sonny Gray vs J.P. France

