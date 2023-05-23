The Minnesota Lynx (0-1) are monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of their Tuesday, May 23 matchup with the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at Target Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Minnesota lost to Chicago 77-66 at home in its most recent game. Its top scorers were Napheesa Collier (17 PTS, 4 BLK, 35.7 FG%) and Kayla McBride (12 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT).

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out For Season Knee 3 3 0

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE

Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders (2022)

Jessica Shepard did a little bit of everything last season, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game and three assists per game.

Aerial Powers scored 14.4 points per game.

Rachel Banham had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. She connected on 1.6 shots from deep per game.

Powers grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Shepard averaged 0.3 blocks a contest.

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -2.5 161.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.