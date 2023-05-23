On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-1) take on the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Dream matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE

Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Lynx put together a 14-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Dream won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.

Dream games hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.