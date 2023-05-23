Kyle Farmer -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .299 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this season (14 of 23), with more than one hit six times (26.1%).

Looking at the 23 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.1% of his games this season, Farmer has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this season (47.8%), including three multi-run games (13.0%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .269 AVG .182 .345 OBP .231 .538 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

