Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (25-22) will host Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (22-24) at Target Field on Monday, May 22, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Twins (-150). The total is 9 runs for this game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (3-0, 1.78 ERA) vs John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 4.26 ERA)

Twins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Twins have an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 60% chance to win.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a mark of 2-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

