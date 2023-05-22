The Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants will meet on Monday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Thairo Estrada -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 63 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in MLB, slugging .407.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (219 total runs).

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .311 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the most in MLB.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.42 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Ober is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Ober will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos

