Byron Buxton is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Angels and the Minnesota Twins play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday (beginning at 4:07 PM ET).

Twins vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .235/.344/.484 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has 22 hits with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.

He's slashed .206/.315/.579 so far this year.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Dodgers May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (5-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

In five starts, Ohtani has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.23), fifth in WHIP (.906), and third in K/9 (12.1).

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 15 7.0 4 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros May. 9 7.0 6 3 3 7 2 at Cardinals May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 13 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 6.0 3 5 5 8 2 vs. Royals Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 2

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI (47 total hits).

He's slashed .267/.321/.489 on the season.

Renfroe heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a walk and an RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Twins May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Orioles May. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

