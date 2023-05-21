Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (24-23) face off against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (25-21) in the series rubber match at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, May 21. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The total for the game is listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Twins and Angels matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (+125), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Twins bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Joey Gallo get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Angels have gone 9-4 (winning 69.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Angels have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+350) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.