Byron Buxton will lead the Minnesota Twins into a matchup with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The favored Angels have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -155 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with five wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 46 games with a total this season.

The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-8 11-13 13-11 12-10 20-16 5-5

