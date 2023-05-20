Mike Trout takes a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (24-22) game against the Minnesota Twins (24-21) at 10:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels will give the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 3.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Louie Varland (1-0, 4.30 ERA).

Twins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Sandoval - LAA (3-2, 3.22 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (1-0, 4.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.30 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.30, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.

Varland is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Varland will look to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

The Angels will hand the ball to Sandoval (3-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 26-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.22, a 1.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.164.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Sandoval will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

