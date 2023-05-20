Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Byron Buxton and others in the Los Angeles Angels-Minnesota Twins matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI (36 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .237/.339/.487 slash line on the year.

Buxton will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Sandoval Stats

Patrick Sandoval (3-2) will take the mound for the Angels, his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Sandoval has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 14 7.2 5 3 2 5 1 vs. Astros May. 8 6.1 7 4 4 2 0 at Cardinals May. 2 5.0 3 1 1 4 3 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 7.0 6 3 2 5 0 at Yankees Apr. 20 4.0 4 5 5 5 6

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has recorded 49 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .287/.359/.532 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 15 4-for-5 3 1 3 9 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has collected 45 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He's slashed .262/.317/.488 so far this year.

Renfroe has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Orioles May. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4

