How to Watch the Twins vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Louie Varland will be starting for the Minnesota Twins when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 10:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 61 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.
- Minnesota is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored 211 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota has a 9.9 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.169 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Varland (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Varland has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-8
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Cobb
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Ross Stripling
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
