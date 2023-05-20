Twins vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels take the field against Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Twins have +105 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.
Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 10:07 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-130
|+105
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 20 of 45 chances this season.
- The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-8
|10-13
|13-11
|11-10
|20-16
|4-5
