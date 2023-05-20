Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (24-22) and the Minnesota Twins (24-21) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Angels coming out on top. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET on May 20.

The probable starters are Patrick Sandoval (3-2) for the Angels and Louie Varland (1-0) for the Twins.

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have come away with four wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a mark of 4-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (211 total runs).

The Twins have the third-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.

