How to Watch the Twins vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are seventh in MLB action with 60 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota's .407 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 207 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.
- Twins hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.40 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.162).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Ryan is seeking his seventh straight quality start.
- Ryan will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-8
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Cobb
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Ross Stripling
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
