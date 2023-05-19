Friday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (23-22) versus the Minnesota Twins (24-20) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on May 19.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers (0-3, 4.89 ERA).

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 28 times and won 20, or 71.4%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 207 (4.7 per game).

The Twins have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

