Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Dodgers on May 17, 2023
Freddie Freeman and Byron Buxton are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins square off at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday (at 3:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has recorded 34 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .234/.337/.476 so far this season.
- Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has collected 31 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.
- He has a slash line of .201/.275/.390 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Dustin May Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
May Stats
- Dustin May (4-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his ninth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- May has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 25-year-old's 2.68 ERA ranks 14th, .936 WHIP ranks eighth, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th.
May Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Padres
|May. 6
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Cubs
|Apr. 22
|5.1
|2
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 17
|5.2
|8
|5
|5
|1
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 14 doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .318/.392/.524 slash line on the year.
- Freeman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 38 hits with 12 doubles, nine home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .244/.353/.494 slash line on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 15
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
