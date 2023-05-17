The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) and the Minnesota Twins (24-19) will match up on Wednesday, May 17 at Dodger Stadium, with Dustin May getting the nod for the Dodgers and Sonny Gray taking the hill for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +120 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.39 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Twins and Dodgers game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 25, or 64.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 16-11 record (winning 59.3% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers went 7-1 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins have been victorious in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won two of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.