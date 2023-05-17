How to Watch the Twins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Sonny Gray, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Twins Player Props
|Dodgers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Twins Odds
|Dodgers vs Twins Prediction
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 58 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 136 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 204 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined 1.150 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Gray (4-0) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-8
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Cobb
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Sean Manaea
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.