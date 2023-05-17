Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and starter Dustin May on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Twins are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Dodgers (-150). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Twins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Twins contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, Minnesota has won two of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 43 opportunities.

The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-8 10-11 13-10 11-9 20-15 4-4

