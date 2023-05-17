Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) taking on the Minnesota Twins (24-19) at 3:10 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-2 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will call on Dustin May (4-1) against the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-0).

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (204 total runs).

The Twins have the second-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule