Twins vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) taking on the Minnesota Twins (24-19) at 3:10 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-2 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Dodgers will call on Dustin May (4-1) against the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-0).
Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
- The Twins have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (204 total runs).
- The Twins have the second-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 9-8
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 16
|@ Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
|May 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
|May 20
|@ Angels
|-
|Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 22
|Giants
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Cobb
|May 23
|Giants
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Sean Manaea
