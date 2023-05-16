Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) and Minnesota Twins (23-19) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on May 16.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (6-2) for the Dodgers and Bailey Ober (2-0) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.

Minnesota has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Minnesota is No. 10 in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (199 total runs).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.37 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule