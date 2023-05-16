Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 125-100 win over the Suns (his most recent action) Jokic put up 32 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Jokic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.5 32.5 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 12.7 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.1 PRA 50.5 46.1 55.3 PR 41.5 36.3 45.2 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.9



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.6 points per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Lakers have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

