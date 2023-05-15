The Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) and Minnesota Twins (23-18) clash on Monday at 10:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.47 ERA).

Twins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.12 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (2-2, 3.47 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 3.47 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.

Lopez is looking to earn his third straight quality start in this game.

Lopez will look to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Syndergaard (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in one inning pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.12, a 4.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.423 in seven games this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In seven starts, Syndergaard has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

