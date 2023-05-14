Twins vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins (22-18) and Chicago Cubs (19-20) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The probable starters are Louie Varland for the Twins and Marcus Stroman (2-3) for the Cubs.
Twins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (0-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (2-3, 2.28 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland
- The Twins will hand the ball to Varland (0-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 4.32 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .273.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- During eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 2.28 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
- Stroman is looking for his fourth straight quality start.
- Stroman will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.28), 21st in WHIP (1.056), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
