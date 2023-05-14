Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Cubs on May 14, 2023
Player props are listed for Byron Buxton and Cody Bellinger, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Louie Varland Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Varland Stats
- The Twins will send Louie Varland (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
Varland Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .215/.327/.469 slash line on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI (28 total hits).
- He's slashed .200/.276/.400 on the year.
- Correa takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has recorded 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .270/.338/.496 so far this season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has 43 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .312/.435/.478 slash line on the year.
- Happ enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles and six walks.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
