How to Watch the Twins vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Stroman gets the nod for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Target Field against Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh-best in MLB action with 52 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball with a .393 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the worst batting average in the majors (.221).
- Minnesota has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (175 total runs).
- The Twins' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- Twins batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.31 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.152).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Louie Varland makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Yu Darvish
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.