Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will meet Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-175). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -175 +145 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 18-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 69.2% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 4-4 (50%).

The Twins have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-20-4).

The Twins have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-8 9-10 11-10 10-8 18-14 3-4

