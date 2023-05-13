Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (21-18) going head to head against the Chicago Cubs (19-19) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (5-1) for the Twins and Hayden Wesneski (2-1) for the Cubs.

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 3-4.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 18 out of the 26 games, or 69.2%, in which they've been favored.

This season Minnesota has won four of its eight games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 63.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 164 (4.2 per game).

The Twins have a 3.36 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule