Rangers vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 13
The Oakland Athletics (9-31) will look for continued production from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Texas Rangers (23-15) on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Carlos Perez is riding a two-game homer streak.
The probable starters are Jon Gray (2-1) for the Rangers and JP Sears (0-3) for the Athletics.
Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Location: Oakland, California
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (2-1, 3.82 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 5.54 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- The Rangers' Gray (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.82, a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.221 in seven games this season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Jon Gray vs. Athletics
- The Athletics have scored 156 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 313 hits, 18th in baseball, with 47 home runs (10th in the league).
- The Athletics have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears
- Sears (0-3 with a 5.54 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- During seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
- Sears has registered two quality starts this season.
- Sears will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
JP Sears vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .265 batting average, and is sixth in the league with 348 total hits and second in MLB action with 238 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.441) and are eighth in all of MLB with 49 home runs.
- Sears has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Rangers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .238 batting average over one appearance.
