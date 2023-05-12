Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (21-17) versus the Chicago Cubs (18-19) at Target Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Drew Smyly (3-1, 3.05 ERA).

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Twins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 25 times and won 18, or 72%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 9-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 60.8% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 162 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule