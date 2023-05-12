Heat vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be eyeing a win against New York Knicks.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-6)
|207.5
|-245
|+205
|BetMGM
|Heat (-6.5)
|207.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Heat (-6)
|207.5
|-250
|+200
|Tipico
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-210
|+180
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and conceding 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 222.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
- New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-120
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|-130
|20.4
|Max Strus
|12.5
|-115
|11.5
|Kyle Lowry
|11.5
|+100
|11.2
|Gabe Vincent
|9.5
|-125
|9.4
