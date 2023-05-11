Thursday's game between the Minnesota Twins (20-17) and San Diego Padres (19-18) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on May 11.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (2-0, .98 ERA).

Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 3, Padres 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.

The Twins have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win two times (18.2%) in those contests.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (157 total, 4.2 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

