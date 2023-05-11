On Thursday, Kyle Farmer (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .235 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Farmer has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Farmer has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

