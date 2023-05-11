After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco has five doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .278.
  • Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 82.4% of his games this season (14 of 17), with at least two hits five times (29.4%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (29.4%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (23.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
