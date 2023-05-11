The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .537 mark (44-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 49.3% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (52.6%).

Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done both offensively and defensively this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 26.7 per game.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 16 threes per game (second-best).

This year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).

76ers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Philadelphia is 14th in the league on offense (115.2 points scored per game) and third-best defensively (110.9 points allowed).

The 76ers are 16th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Philadelphia attempts 38.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Philadelphia's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.1% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.